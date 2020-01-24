|
John D. L. Davis FORT WORTH -- John D. L. Davis, 98, 1600 Texas St., Unit 2803, a Fort Worth native, passed away January 17, 2020, in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL: 10 a.m., Mon., Jan. 27, Chapel at Trinity Terrace with Rev. Robyn Michalove officiating. Interment: 2 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Park. John was born Jan. 29, 1921, in Fort Worth to Mr. and Mrs. Arnold N. Davis. He was a graduate of Paschal High School and the University of Texas at Austin and served two years as a naval officer during World War II. Before his retirement in 1983, he was an electrical engineer with General Dynamics for 30 years. He was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers and a charter member of the Fort Worth Chapter, Texas Society of Professional Engineers. Also, he was a member of the Ridotto Club, River Crest Country Club, and Master Gardener Association. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Chloe Ruth Moore; and his daughter, Chloe Ruth Davis. SURVIVORS: his wife, JoAnn Law Davis of Fort Worth; son, Thomas Leigh Davis and wife, Anne; granddaughter, Katherine Leigh Krieger; two great-grandchildren; and a step-granddaughter, Michelle Duncan.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 24, 2020