John Dan "Danny" Martinez Jr. FORT WORTH--John Dan Martinez Jr., or "Danny" as everyone knew him, passed from this life in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. He was 74 years old. Danny was born Nov. 13, 1945, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Dan John and Marie Rachel Martinez. He spent his childhood enjoying horseback riding and spending time with his grandfather. His hobbies included boxing, football, singing and an immense artistic talent that he used everywhere he went in life. Danny attended Fort Worth Technical High School. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas in Arlington. Danny was a decorated captain in the Marines who served two tours in Vietnam where he proudly earned three Purple Hearts, and multiple medals of honor. Danny had a successful career in mechanical engineering that spanned across different cities and countries. Although he traveled the world, he always returned to his hometown. He was a loving and devoted father who always carried smile on his face. He was an avid karaoke singer and spent time with friends, and instilling in his children a sense of family and community. Amongst his friends and family Danny was considered a hero. He leaves behind an entire tribe and legacy: seven children, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, four sisters, and many other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020