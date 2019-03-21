John David Spradlin GRANDVIEW -- Mr. John David Spradlin of Grandview, Texas passed away at the age of 76 on March 15, 2019. SERVICE: A celebration of life memorial will be held for friends and family of both John and Billie Spradlin on March 24. John was born on May 23, 1942 in Fort Worth to parents Hugh and Lometa Spradlin. He grew up with siblings Gary and Charles and attended Polytechnic High School. He was married to Billie Jean Penrod in 1963 and they later had three children, Lesa, Cheryl and Jimmy. John had a long career starting at General Motors and ending at Lockheed Martin with over 30 years of service as an aircraft mechanic and expert in hydraulic systems. He retired in 2004. John's favorite time of year was fall. Not because of the great weather and holidays, but because there were few things he loved more than TCU and Grandview football. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, hunting, fishing and going to the horse track. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Lometa, his brothers Gary and Charles, and his wife Billie. SURVIVORS: John is survived by his daughter, Lesa Taylor and husband Gary; his daughter, Cheryl Farmer and husband Joe; his son, Jimmy Spradlin and wife Denise; grandchildren, Todd Lynn Kimbrell and wife Lindsay, Katy Kimbrell, Hunter Spradlin, Lyndsey and Will Woody, Josh and Jenna Taylor, Miranda Haynie and husband Justin; and great grandchildren, Harry, Trey and Tessa.



