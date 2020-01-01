|
John Dodson Plunkett FORT WORTH--John Dodson Plunkett passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the age of 93. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Genesis United Methodist Church, 7635 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76133. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in John's memory to Genesis United Methodist Church/Endowment Fund, 7635 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, TX 76133. John was born Dec. 17, 1926, to the late Cleve and Velma Plunkett in Cove, Ark. He served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend and will be deeply missed. John was preceded in death by his parents, Cleve and Velma Plunkett; and son, Johnny Plunkett who passed away in 1976. SURVIVORS: Wife of 68 years, Jean Plunkett; daughter, Janet Plunkett Copeland and husband, Toby; grandson, Jonathan Copeland; granddaughter, Jennifer Copeland Vaughn; grandson, Jeffrey Copeland; 10 great-grandchildren; and many friends. BROWN, OWENS & BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S. Henderson, 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 1, 2020