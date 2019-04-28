|
John Edward Kasmeier FORT WORTH--John Edward Kasmeier died peacefully on Wednesday evening, April 24, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Patrick Cathedral. Interment: Yukon Cemetery, Oklahoma. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a Rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. John Edward was born Jan. 7, 1943, in Moline, Ill., to Edward C. and Mildred Dawkins Kasmeier. He served in the USAF during the Vietnam War and was a lifelong electrician with the railroads, retiring from the Union Pacific Railroad. A special thanks to the Huguley Nursing and Rehab staff, Community Hospice, and especially Daphne with Crisis Care Nursing. SURVIVORS: John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Ann Kasmeier; their daughters, Kristi Laubacher and her husband, David, and Melissa Kasmeier Button; grandchildren, John Laubacher, Kathryn Laubacher, Olivia Laubacher, Abbey Button, Ella Button, and Kate Button; sister, Angela Howard; and extended nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019