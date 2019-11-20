|
John Edward Monfries ARLINGTON--John Edward Monfries, 57, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Arlington. MEMORIAL MASS: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish, 1927 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish. John was born May 22, 1962, in Naperville, Ill., to Leonard Henry Monfries and Nancy Maguire Monfries. He was an avid outdoorsman, with a fun personality. Above all, a kind-hearted, loving father, brother, son and friend to many. John was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Son, Nicholas Monfries and wife, Sara; daughter, Rachel Monfries; mother of his children, Debbie Monfries-Reyes; siblings, Susan Overcash and husband, Earl, James Monfries and wife, Pam, Bill Monfries and wife, America, and Julie Kilpatrick and husband, Steve; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2019