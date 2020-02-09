|
John Elkins WEATHERFORD--John Elkins, 69, left this earth to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. MASS: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1802 Bethel Road, Weatherford. Rosary: 6 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. John was preceded in death by father, Eugene; brother, Robert; sister, Brenda; and grandson, Jesus Aguilar. SURVIVORS: John is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Laura; daughter, Stephanie Hernandez; mother, Ruby Lares; brothers, Eugene Jr., David, and Daniel; sisters, Elizabeth Martinez, Julie DelaTorre, and Rosanne Quintero; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2020