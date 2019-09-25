|
John F. "Jack" Buckley FORT WORTH--John F. "Jack" Buckley finished his race and passed on to glory on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 1201 South Cherry Lane. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church Food Bank. Jack was born Oct. 18, 1929, in Brockton, Mass., to Daniel A. and Catherine O. Buckley. He was a New Englander of genuine Yankee and Irish heritage. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in 1947 then moved into the newly created Air Force. He, like many of his generation, served as the shield and sword of this nation during the Cold War, and his service took him across the nation and around the world. After retiring in 1967, he worked for General Dynamics Corporation in the F-111 aircraft program. He and his family eventually settled in Fort Worth for good in 1975. Often described as charming, mischievous, fun, cantankerous, smart, and playful by the many people who knew him, Jack maintained dozens of lifelong friendships. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew him as Papa (pronounced Puh-puh), and loved his antics and the silly, vaguely Irish, words he invented. He was a faithful Catholic and devoted parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Wife of 68 years, Pat; daughter, Pat Garrett (Austin); son, Danny Buckley and wife, Donna (Fort Worth); daughter, Susan Frazier and husband, Don (Abilene); beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Chris Stringer and his son, Cas (Houston), Stacey and Michael Dunlap and their children, Justin and Britney (Austin), Shelly Cobb and her children, Claire and Chevis (Austin), Kasey and Jon Cheek and their children, Rhonan and Owen (Buda), Marci and Mark Mancuso and their children, Arabella and Livvy (Aledo) and Kay Frazier (Bloomington, Ind.) and Sarah Frazier (Fort Worth); and Tim Johnson (Weymouth, Mass.), remained a devoted friend and nephew.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019