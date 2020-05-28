John F. Gainey FORT WORTH -- Lt. Colonel USAF, Retired John F. Gainey passed away May 24, 2020. SERVICE: 2 p.m., Thur., May 28, Laurel Land Main Chapel. Burial to follow services. MEMORIAL: In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wounded Warriors at woundedwarriorproject.org. John was born July 10, 1942 to Thomas and Hazel Gainey in Darlington, SC. After graduating from the Citadel in 1964, he was commissioned a 2nd Lt in the US Air Force and assigned to navigator training at James Connally AFB in Waco. After further specialized training he was assigned as a B-52 navigator. John spent most of his 25 year Air Force career as a B-52 navigator, radar navigator, instructor and Weapons System Trainer chief instructor. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he was employed as a Tandy Computer Center manager, and then as Administrative Director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington for nine years. He was predeceased by Nina, his wife of 43 years. SURVIVORS: Sister, Sarah Gainey of Charleston, SC; son, Michael Gainey of Irving; daughter, Heather Chandler; grandson, Ryan; and granddaughter, Jordan, all of Fort Worth.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 28, 2020.