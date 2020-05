John F. Gainey FORT WORTH -- Lt. Colonel USAF, Retired John F. Gainey passed away May 24, 2020. SERVICE: 2 p.m., Thur., May 28, Laurel Land Main Chapel. Burial to follow services. MEMORIAL: In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wounded Warriors at woundedwarriorproject.org . John was born July 10, 1942 to Thomas and Hazel Gainey in Darlington, SC. After graduating from the Citadel in 1964, he was commissioned a 2nd Lt in the US Air Force and assigned to navigator training at James Connally AFB in Waco. After further specialized training he was assigned as a B-52 navigator. John spent most of his 25 year Air Force career as a B-52 navigator, radar navigator, instructor and Weapons System Trainer chief instructor. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he was employed as a Tandy Computer Center manager, and then as Administrative Director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington for nine years. He was predeceased by Nina, his wife of 43 years. SURVIVORS: Sister, Sarah Gainey of Charleston, SC; son, Michael Gainey of Irving; daughter, Heather Chandler; grandson, Ryan; and granddaughter, Jordan, all of Fort Worth.