John F. Gainey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. Gainey FORT WORTH -- Lt. Colonel USAF, Retired John F. Gainey passed away May 24, 2020. SERVICE: 2 p.m., Thur., May 28, Laurel Land Main Chapel. Burial to follow services. MEMORIAL: In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wounded Warriors at woundedwarriorproject.org. John was born July 10, 1942 to Thomas and Hazel Gainey in Darlington, SC. After graduating from the Citadel in 1964, he was commissioned a 2nd Lt in the US Air Force and assigned to navigator training at James Connally AFB in Waco. After further specialized training he was assigned as a B-52 navigator. John spent most of his 25 year Air Force career as a B-52 navigator, radar navigator, instructor and Weapons System Trainer chief instructor. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he was employed as a Tandy Computer Center manager, and then as Administrative Director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington for nine years. He was predeceased by Nina, his wife of 43 years. SURVIVORS: Sister, Sarah Gainey of Charleston, SC; son, Michael Gainey of Irving; daughter, Heather Chandler; grandson, Ryan; and granddaughter, Jordan, all of Fort Worth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved