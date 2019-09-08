|
|
John Frederick Adams FORT WORTH -- John Frederick Adams, age 87, died peacefully at Harris Hospital on August 14, 2019, in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Azle Church of Christ, 336 Northwest Pkwy, Azle, Texas 76020. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John's life. John was born November 12, 1931 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. In August, 1949, he enlisted into the Coast Guard and was stationed in Fresno, Calif., serving eight years, ending in August, 1957. In October, 1964, he was hired at Maywood, Incorporated in Amarillo. He worked there until he retired in November, 1996 after 32 years with the company. It was here that he met Marelda Still in 1976. He married Marelda in Amarillo, June 18, 1977. John was a great family-man and a loving stepfather. He was a social, active man who was deeply involved with his family his whole life. His friends will always remember him as a kind, patient, caring and friendly person. His family regarded him as a selfless, godly man. This was shown in the way he took care of Marelda over the past 15 years as her health steadily declined. He will be deeply missed. SURVIVORS: John (AKA "Pop") is survived by his wife, Marelda Adams of Fort Worth; his stepson, Bill Still, of Lake Worth; daughter-in-law, Laura Still, of Lake Worth; stepson, Danny Still, of Azle; daughter-in-law, Lisa Still, of Azle, and stepdaughter, Sue Gibson, of Fort Worth; five grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019