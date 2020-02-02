Home

Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
John Frederick Mohrbacher

John Frederick Mohrbacher Obituary
John Frederick Mohrbacher LAKE WORTH--John Frederick Mohrbacher, 95, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Monday in Perrin Cemetery in Jack County, Texas, with Masonic Graveside Rites under the aupices of Lake Worth Lodge #1410 A.F.& A.M. Visitation: The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Biggers Funeral Home. John Frederick Mohrbacher was born to Fred J. and Anna M. Bormann Mohrbacher on Sept. 23, 1924, in Franklin Township, Beaver County, Pa. He served in the United States Marine Corps for three years as an airborne radar technician and was discharged as a staff sergeant. John married Lela Sue Ramsey in Fort Worth on Oct. 14, 1946. He graduated from Texas Christian University in 1968 and worked at General Dynamics as a material logistics engineer until retirement in May 1981. John was a member and Past Master of Lake Worth Lodge #1410 A.F.& A.M., and a charter member of Fort Worth Scottish Rite. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Susan McLarry and husband, Kenneth; sister, Delores Jackson; grandchildren, Marcy Zamora and Phillip McLarry; great-grandchildren, Reylan Zamora, Kenton Zamora and Ethan McLarry.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020
