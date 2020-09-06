1/1
John Fredrick Koskelin
1947 - 2020
May 3, 1947 - September 2, 2020
Hurst, TX - John Fredrick Koskelin, 73, of Hurst, TX, died September 2, 2020. John, son of Wayne and Maysel Allen Koskelin, dearly loved husband of Susan Reed Koskelin, passed away at HEB Hospital in Hurst following complications of COPD. He is survived by his wife, son Brad and wife Shela, daughter April,and three grandchildren Jordan, Zane, and Diane. He also leaves a brother Dennis (Barbara), a brother Kenneth (Natalia), and a sister Deb (Dan) Herritz. He was predeceased by his first wife Diane and his son Travis, a brother Gary, and a sister Judy. John worked in logistics for the FAA at the time of his retirement and had also worked in the Middle East.
He was an avid walker and loved traveling and reading. He will be greatly missed by his wife and family. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Wellness Foundation (https://pulmonarywellness.org/) or to Fisher House (https://donate.fisherhouse.org).


Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 6, 2020.
