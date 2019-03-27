Home

John Reddell
John Freeman Redell KELLER--John "J.F." Reddell passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, in Keller, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, he would have encourage donations to the Handley- Meadowbrook Lions Club Bus Fund program for disadvantaged kids to attend summer camp. John was born May 26, 1920, in Bynum, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, June Reddell. After surviving during World War II, John moved to Fort Worth where he drove a city bus for several years. He then worked for the post office until retirement in 1985. In retirement he was very active in the Handley-Meadowbrook Lions Club and spent many hour pursuing his woodworking hobby. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughter, Janice Walker and husband, Gary; grandson, Scott Walker and wife, Kim; granddaughter, Stacy Jared and husband, Leonard; and great-grandchildren, Cole, Katie, and Jake Walker.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019
