John G. Puente FORT WORTH -- John G. Puente, 82, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. John was born May 30, 1937, in Corbet, Texas to Florencio and Julia Puente. SURVIVORS: Sons, David Puente and SanJuan R. Puente; grandchildren, Stevie Ray Puente, Stephanie Renee Puente and Karson Diego Puente; great-grandchildren, Leilani Puente, Josiah Raul Mendez and Jeremiah Angel Sanchez; siblings, Frances Medina, Jessie Rivera, Judy Gallegos, Felix Fuentes, Rosa Sertuche and Mary Rivera.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 24, 2020