John G. Sanchez Jr. FRISCO--John G. Sanchez Jr., 79, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, May 2, 2019. SERVICE: A Solemn Pontifical Requiem High Mass celebrating his life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at St. Timothy's Anglican Catholic Church, 4201 Mitchell Blvd.. in Fort Worth. Burial: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Timothy's Anglican Church, 4201 Mitchell Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76119. John was born Jan. 29, 1940, in Fort Worth to John and Candelaria Sanchez. He married Judith Claire Staub on Dec. 9, 1967, and had two children. John was a longtime member of St. Timothy's in Fort Worth. John enjoyed reading, telling stories, playing poker, smoking his pipe or favorite cigar, and always "enjoyed a good laugh." John will also be remembered for including in his meal time prayers, "the walkers and the runners." He was a member of the Association of Surgical Technologists National and Fort Worth chapters. Most of all, John was a family man, who cherished spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. SURVIVORS: John is survived by his wife, Judith, of 51 years; his children, Judith Marie and her husband, Sam Hightower, and Eric Danemon and his wife, Stacey Sanchez; his grandchildren, Oliva Marie Hightower, Audrey Grace Hightower, Braxton Lawrence Sanchez and Charlotte Rae Sanchez; along with his siblings, Mary, Louis, Irene, and Dolores.



