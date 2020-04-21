|
John Gilbert Martin ARLINGTON--John Gilbert Martin, 90, slipped his earthly bonds on Friday, April 17, 2020. SERVICE: A private family service will be held at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington. A memorial service will follow at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Old School Primitive Baptist Church, 1075 N. Little School Road, Arlington, TX, 76017. Gilbert was born Jan. 19, 1930, in Henderson County, Tenn., to John Martin and Martha Hopper. He once confirmed "I wasn't born in Texas, but I got here as soon as I could". He didn't take to farming and rarely wore blue jeans as they reminded him of the farm overalls he wore growing up. Instead he always wore his favorite color brown. Gilbert worked as a buyer at McKesson and retired after 45 years. Gilbert was a longtime member and deacon in the Primitive Baptist Church. The Bible, Harp of Ages, and the Old School Hymnal were the only books he needed. There is no doubt he will find a pew up in Heaven where he will be singing praises. He may also find a quiet spot to play some solitaire. The only thing Gilbert loved more than his wife of 60+ years, Laura Ella Couch Martin, was his Lord. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Arch, Kye, Clyde, Albert, Claude, and George; sisters, Edith and Allene; and wife, Laura. SURVIVORS: He is survived by sisters, Dorothy and Ruby; daughters, Jean, Lisa, and Patrice; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. His cherished memory will live on in his loving family, church family, many friends and colleagues.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2020