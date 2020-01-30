|
John Grayson Cocharo ARLINGTON -- John Grayson Cocharo, the son of Grayson "Rocky" and Beatrice Cocharo, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 67. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Jan. 31, Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2100 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, Texas 76012. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Jan. 30, Moore Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, Texas 76012 MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, you may consider donating to the Brennan Cox Scholarship Fund c/o The Oakridge School, 5900 W. Pioneer Pkwy., Arlington, Texas 76013. John was born in Alamogordo, N.M. on March 21, 1952; moved to Arlington, Texas at a young age. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1970. He attended the University of Dallas earning a BA in mathematics in 1974 and a master's Degree in computer science in 1985 from The University of Texas at Arlington. He began his teaching career with five years at Crockett Jr. High in Irving, continued with 17 years at St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas and finished his career with 20 years at The Oakridge School in Arlington. He loved math, he loved teaching math and he loved spreading the love of math. He was actively involved with numerous math competitions. Most notability, he coached MATHCOUNTS teams at both St. Mark's and Oakridge at the regional, state and national levels. He also served on the question writing committee, presented coaches' workshops and helped with the American Schools of Mexico's MATHCOUNTS program. John coached the American Regions Math League at The University of Iowa. Additionally, John and Jeanette hosted an international student, Loc Pham, from Vietnam for two years. He is a recipient of the Edith May Sliffe Award and served on the Advisory panel for the Mathematical Association of America Mathematics Competitions. He participated at the Mid-Cities Math Circle at UTA, and he was a lector at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. He also volunteered with both the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts organizations. He enjoyed cycling, running, collecting matchbook covers, and solving puzzles and math problems. As a youth, John's nickname by his fellow employees at Six Flags over Texas was Ace. The hotel on the Mine Train ride is named for him: The Ace Hotel and Saloon. SURVIVORS: In addition to his parents, John is survived by his wife, Jeanette; children, Jennifer Kass, Jaime Stephens, Julia Cocharo, and Jarrett Cocharo; sisters, Laura Bachman, Martha Cocharo-Stanley; grandchildren, Grayson and Simon Stephens, Cedric, Madelene, Henry and Isabel Kass.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 30, 2020