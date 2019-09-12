|
John H. Cottrill NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- John Cottrill, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, Calvary Lutheran Church, 7620 Baker Blvd., Richland Hills, Texas 76118. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, John Cottrill Jr. (wife, Gretchen) of New Braunfels, Texas, Amy Rodriguez (husband, Roland) of Keller, and Andrew Cottrill of North Richland Hills; grandchildren, Kyle Flynn, Alec Flynn, Kat Cottrill, Lindsey Cottrill and Skylar Cottrill; great-grandchildren, Lochlan Flynn, Levi Rickman.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 12, 2019