Stephenville Funeral Home - Stephenville
120 West South Loop P.O. Box 106
Stephenville, TX 76401
(254) 965-3161
John H. Garner STEPHENVILLE -- John H. Garner, 88, died Tuesday, February 26. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at Stephenville Funeral Home Chapel in Stephenville. Burial North Brown Cemetery near Goldthwaite. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Stephenville Funeral Home. John H. Garner was born on April 22, 1930 in Mullin, Texas. He received his B. B. and M. S. degree from Texas Tech plus 90 hours from TCU in Mathematics. John served in the U. S. Air Force during Korea. He retired after 30 years as a professor Tarleton State University. SURVIVORS: wife, Marsha; children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019
