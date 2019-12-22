Home

John H. Rutherford Obituary
John H. Rutherford FORT WORTH--John H. Rutherford, 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Southcliff Baptist Church, Fort Worth. Graveside: 9:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in DFW National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that gifts be made to Southcliff Baptist Church, Fort Worth. John was born in Rockwood, Coleman County, Texas, on June 19, 1932. He was a greeter at Southcliff Baptist Church who loved his family. John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially loved spending time at his farm in Parker County. John was preceded in death by his parents, E.F. and Jimmie Bowden; and all of his brothers and sisters. SURVIVORS: Wife of 62 years, JoAnn; son, Graham; daughter-in-law, Liz; grandson, John Rowan and wife, Whitney; and great-grandchildren, Hallie and Graham.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019
