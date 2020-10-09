John Hall

February 7, 1939 - September 29, 2020

Colleyville, Texas - John Mark Hall (known internationally as "Big John Hall"), of Colleyville, TX passed away on Tuesday September 29th in Grapevine, TX. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father and friend, to all that knew and loved him. He was born on February 7, 1939 in Fort Worth, TX to Rev. Walter Webster "Hallelujah" Hall and Rev. Lennie May Hall.

"Big John" was known around the world as a premiere Gospel singer since the late 50's with his great bass singing for the Inspirationals, the Stamps Quartet and then the Blackwood Brothers from 1965-1968. After leaving the Blackwood Brothers, Big John began a solo career and recorded many great records. Included in the list are: Here Come The McDuff Brothers with Big John Hall; I Don't Know Why; If God is Dead; I am Loved; Life In Jesus Name; Light of the World; The Lord Liveth; Portrait In Sound; Reason I Praise; Rise And Be Healed; and many more. He has been featured on many of the Gaither Homecoming videos and was a member of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame both as a member of the Blackwood Brothers and Stamps Quartet, the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Texas Gospel Music Hall of Fame and the General Council of the Assemblies of God also inducted him into its Hall of Honor.

Big John could take a song and give it his own personal touch and up until contracting COVID-19, he kept busy, traveling and singing in many churches, television programs and evangelistic events. He truly had a heart for ministry and was an anointed minister of the Gospel. Although he was known for his baritone/bass singing with a three-octave range, John considered his voice secondary to his ministry. Sharing Christ and leading a congregation in worship was his greatest joy in life.

John is survived by wife Judy Hall of Colleyville, TX, daughter Suzanne and husband John Stewart of Noblesville, IN, son Christopher Hall of Flower Mound, TX, grandchildren John Andrew Stewart, Jay Daniel Stewart and Julianne Stewart all of Noblesville, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents and fourteen older siblings John Paul Hall, Naomi Lehman, Lois Lindblade, Dora Hall, Mary Spears, Eunice Fant, Lucille French, Rachael Milton, Grace Woods, Rebecca Wright, Sam Hall, Martha Henry, Jimmy David Hall and Gayle Hampton.

John and his wife Judy attended Eagle Mountain International Church pastored by George and Terri Pearsons. John also ministered with Pastor Bob Nichols at Calvary Cathedral and Pastor Des Evans (deceased) and Dan Smith at Bethesda Community Church.

John attended Paschal High School in Fort Worth, TX and Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, TX. He was also a successful businessman and investor, and many know him from his ownership of Big John's Quick Lube in North Richland Hills for many years. John loved cars, coupons for his favorite restaurants, talking with his numerous friends in ministry, Fox News and President Trump. John made everyone feel special and like he was your best friend.

The visitation will be held from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday October 11, 2020 at Bethesda Community Church. Due to safety procedures, everyone will be asked to wear a mask. A private family service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday October 12, 2020 at Bethesda Community Church and interment will follow in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. The funeral will be livestreamed so those outside the family may view the service and a public Celebration of Life to is being planned to honor John's life and ministry at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fort Worth Teen Challenge P.O. Box 731 Fort Worth, TX 76101. You may also call 817-336-8191 to make a donation in John's honor.







