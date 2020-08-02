John Harrison Maulden FORT WORTH--John H. Maulden, 93, an engineer with General Dynamics for 40 years, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Austin, Texas. FUNERAL: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Baptist Church, prior to the service. John H. Maulden was born April 29, 1927, Philadelphia, Pa., and grew up in Balmorhea, Texas, learning to swim and dive in the world's largest outdoor swimming pool. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and made seven parachute jumps over Japan. In 1950, John graduated with mechanical engineering degree from Texas A&M, an all-male military university. He hired on with General Dynamics in Fort Worth as a flight test engineer. John married Neva McClain November 1951, sharing their lives for 48 years until Neva's passing. John trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized. He and Neva were faithful members of Castleberry Baptist and Grace Baptist Church, and taught Sunday school for 38 years. Photography and traveling were hobbies that John enjoyed. He and Neva visited all 50 states and 40 foreign countries, visiting Israel twice. Another hobby of John's was giving presentations on the Four Horses Story and showing his Mayflower Trunk. John will always be remembered for his precise knowledge of facts and historical events, his love of teaching these to others, and his storytelling. John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Neva Ruth McClain Maulden. SURVIVORS: His daughters, Gail Bailey and husband, Byron, of Georgetown, Texas, Joyce Myers and husband, Rodney, of Brownwood, Texas, Ruth Jean Maulden and husband, Philip Brigida, of Manfredonia, Italy; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.