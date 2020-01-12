|
|
John Hayden Fry CARROLLTON--John Hayden Fry, born Feb. 28, 1929, passed away Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019. "A High Porch Picnic" Honoring the life and career of John Hayden Fry. Join us for a memorial service to celebrate our best moments and memories of this legendary coach, husband, father and mentor at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, One Cowboys Way, Frisco, Texas, 75034. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Hayden Fry Football Captain's Scholarship Fund and/or the J. Hayden Fry Fund for Bladder and Prostate Cancer Research Fund, c/o University of Iowa Center for Advancement, 1 W Park Road, Iowa City, IA 52242. To make a contribution over the phone, please call the UI Center for Advancement at 1-800-648-6973 and mention you would like to make a memorial contribution in honor of Hayden. ROLLING OAKS FUNERAL HOME Coppell, 972-462-5147 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020