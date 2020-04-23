|
John Henry Heim, Jr. ARLINGTON -- John Henry Heim Jr., 79, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 after a brief illness. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 at Wade Family Funeral Home, Arlington. The service will be live streamed via the funeral home website. Interment: Hawkins Cemetery, Arlington. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to the . John was born December 30, 1940 in Mobile, AL to John Henry Heim Sr. and Mildred Havard Heim. He began his career as a Master Plumber in Alabama and later became a Mechanical Contractor which brought many moves all over the country until settling in Fort Worth in 1976. He finished his last 30 years as General Contractor for Cadence McShane, retiring in 2012. After retirement, John enjoyed spending time and hunting at his family's ranch in Ingram, Texas. He also loved to cook, listen to music and watching old westerns. An important part of John's life was his faith and Lake Church family. He was very active in bible study and men's group. John cherished his family and was a loving dad and Papa. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Peggy Joyce Heim in 2019 and his sister, Nadine Reaves. SURVIVORS: Son, John Henry Heim III and wife, Lisa; daughter, Allison Silva and husband, Xavier; grandchildren, Ryan Scott Heffron, Clayton McKee Rheinlaender and Haley Nicole Heim; and sister-in-law, Lisa Smith and husband, Steven.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 23, 2020