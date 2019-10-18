|
|
John H. McGill, Jr. FORT WORTH -- John McGill, Jr. age 88, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Friday October 11, 2019. SERVICE: 1 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at New Harvest Baptist Church, 5205 Carol Avenue. Wake: Friday, October 18, 2019 from 7 to 8 p.m. also at the church. Burial: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, 5725 Colleyville Blvd. SURVIVORS: loving daughter, Sharon Pelayo (Felipe); sisters, Gloria Butler and Annie Pearl (Doll) Roberts; and a host of nephews and nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2019