John Hilary Cox Jr.

John Hilary Cox Jr. Obituary
John Hilary Cox Jr. MANSFIELD -- John H. Cox, Jr. passed away July 8, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at First Methodist Church Mansfield, 777 N Walnut Creek Dr, Mansfield, TX 76063 Interment: Will be at a later date in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for his three grandsons at Texas Trust Credit Union (Bear Evinger's Cubs). After his son-in-law's early death, he prided himself on being a father figure to his grandchildren. John was born on May 14, 1947 in Montgomery, Alabama. He received his Juris Doctorate and worked professionally in advertising and organizational development. He served in both the United States Army and United States Navy. He was passionate about providing service to his fellow man. He was a loving husband to Marsha and loving father to Chip and Melissa. He was also a devoted Papa to his grandsons, Jake, Zack and Cage Evinger. We will miss his tremendous love for his family, his gentlemanly character, and his concern for others. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a sister and son-in-law. SURVIVORS: Loving wife, Marsha; son, Chip (Cora); daughter, Melissa; grandsons, Jake, Zack and Cage and host of extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 11, 2019
