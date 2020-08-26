1/2
John J. Byrne
{ "" }
John J Byrne Jr. FORT WORTH--John J Byrne Jr., retired president of Byrne Brothers Foods, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5819 Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington, where the family will receive friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m. with a rosary at 10:30 a.m. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. John, known as "J," was born in Greenwood, Texas, on June 19, 1932, to Genevieve Furgerson Byrne and John J Byrne Sr. He grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, and as a Boy Scout in Troup 32, where he earned the rank of Eagle, if you arrived early at a TCU football game and agreed to usher you would be admitted free. He then became a lifelong fan of TCU sports. At that time also, J began working with his family business, now known as Byrne Brothers Foods, Inc. a family foodservice business supplying restaurants since 1915; still doing business operated by J's four sons. He was drafted into the Army in 1953 and served as a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division. In 1955 J married Jo Ann Bryant and raised a family of six children, celebrating 65 years of marriage. J was a active member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church serving as eucharistic minister, altar minister and acolyte. J was proud of his Irish heritage, his children and his grandchildren. He enjoyed reading, and most enjoyed visiting with old friends and telling stories. He was a good man. J was preceded in death by his parents, John and Genevieve Byrne; son, Michael S Byrne; sister, Mary Ellen Byrne Meisch. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jo Ann; daughter, Diane Byrne Fackler and husband, Marc; sons, John P Byrne, Tom Byrne and wife, Judy, Jim H Byrne, and Danny J Byrne and wife, DeeDee; grandchildren, Matthew S Fackler, John D Byrne, Michael J Byrne, Jared B Byrne, Molly M Byrne, Ginny A Byrne; and numerous cousins and friends. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Harveson Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
