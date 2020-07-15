John J. "Joe" Ryan II FORT WORTH--John J. "Joe" Ryan II, 63, passed away last week in Fort Worth. VISITATION: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Biggers Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alliance Defending Freedom at http://adflegal.org
. Joe served his country in the Air Force for four years. Joe worked as an aircraft systems specialist for Lockheed Martin until he retired in 2012. Joe enjoyed helping others using his electrical, mechanical, and construction skills.