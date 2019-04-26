John Jacob Ibson, Jr. PANTEGO -- John J. Isbon Jr., 97, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday April 26, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Stoneburg, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church, 301 S. Center St, Arlington, Texas, 76010. John was born in Gordonville, Texas to Lois Isbon and John Isbon Sr. on January 26, 1922. He graduated from Whitesboro High School and then graduated from the University of North Texas after serving in World War II. John served in the Army and was in France and Germany during World War II spending over 3 years in the Army during the war. He married his wife, Emma Lazelle Isbon, in December 1952. They moved to Arlington, where their two sons, Charles and David, were born. John was employed by Bell Helicopter and also taught school and coached. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Arlington for over 65 years. John loved his family and visiting together. He was a great dad and will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: Sons, David Isbon and wife, Diana and Charles Isbon and wife, Renita; Grandchildren, Brad Isbon and Mary Isbon; brothers in law, Joe Johnson and wife Luella and Jim Johnson, many nieces and nephews, and extended family.



