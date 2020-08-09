John James Billinghire FORT WORTH--John James Billinghire, 70, died on the morning of Wednesday, July 15, 2020. John was born in Atlantic City, N.J., to Joseph and Minnie Peterson Billinghire. He received his degree in mechanical engineering from Drexel University in 1973 and an MBA in 1975. John spent his professional career as an executive and CEO of several different business across the aerospace, defense, and manufacturing industries. Later in his professional career, he traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada as an executive consultant, specializing in turn-around and strategic management. John married Patricia Noyes in 1977, and together raised four children in Carmel, Ind. John was a devoted husband, father, and man of faith. He was a member of God's church for 35 years. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his four children and eight grandchildren, John Jr., Tricia and Daniel (Isaac, Brielle) Ladenburg, Kristen and Joseph (Jeannine, Kaylee, Jordan, Jaxon) Robinson and Victoria Billinghire and Kevin Stover (Jacob, Ethan). MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service will be held at a future date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Philadelphia Church of God.