John Joseph Baird FORT WORTH--John Joseph Baird entered the kingdom of God on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2019, after a fall and traumatic brain injury. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Visitation and Rosary: 10 a.m. at the church. Burial: 2:30 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy in memory of Robert Harrison Vaughan, his grandson; or to Catholic Charities of Fort Worth. Joe was born in Haynesville, La. He received a Bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering from Louisiana State University and a Master's degree in civil engineering from Southern Methodist University. He served in the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant for the Corps of Engineers just prior to the end of the Korean War. During that time, Joe was stationed in Europe, where he married his sweetheart, Edmee Hymel, in Laon, France. Joe retired from General Dynamics Lockheed after 36 years as a design engineer for the F-111 and F-16, having been recognized with awards for outstanding leadership and design in avionics. SURVIVORS: He was a loving father and husband survived by his wife of 65 years, Edmee; daughters, Jeanette Baird Vaughan and Susan Baird Carter; daughter-in-law, Lori Holman; grandchildren, USN Retired Lt. Cmdr. Berry Vaughan, USN Cmdr. Ashton Vaughan, Paige Vaughan, Elizabeth Carter, and Adam Carter; nine great-grandchildren; and many loving extended family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 7, 2019