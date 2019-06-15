John Julius Moore FORT WORTH--John J. Moore passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the age of 87. SERVICE: Visitation is from noon to 1:15 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Polytechnic United Methodist Church with services following at 1:30 p.m. Interment follows in Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery. John was born Aug. 12, 1931, in Waxahachie, Texas. He was raised with his sisters at the Texas Baptist Home for Children from age 3. He served three years in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. John married his wife, Jane, in 1965 (54 years), graduated from Texas Wesleyan University in 1972, and worked 21 years in the banking field before retiring in 1993. John was an active member of Polytechnic United Methodist Church for 47 years serving as a trustee for many years. He enjoyed bowling, golf, camping, and performing handyman work for family and friends. John was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah Hoover, and four sisters. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jane; daughter, Pam Humphrey; son, Richard John; eight grandchildren; and many other family and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary