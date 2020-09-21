1/1
John Kenneth Hogan
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Kenneth Hogan
October 9, 1934 - September 18, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - His journey of a wonderful life ended on September 18, 2020 after a battle with Parkinson's.
Service: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: Prior to service. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.
Ken was born October 9, 1934 in Lubbock, TX, graduated from Northside High School in 1954.
Ken was a Structural Fuselage Design Engineer on B-58, F-111 and F-16 Aircraft. He had great respect for the engineers he worked with and retired from Lockheed Martin as a SR Project Engineer in 1993 after 38 years of service. In support of F-16 co-production, he traveled the world over. Ken loved baseball and played one season in the Big State League until an injury ended his baseball career. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing with his lifelong buddies, and got his hole in one at Willow Springs Golf Club. Ken and Carol had weekly dinners with friends and family. It took a strong and understanding, wonderful wife of 62 years to stand by him. Two daughters and four granddaughters were the making of a great family.
Preceded in death by: his parents and three siblings
Survived by: Wife, Carol Hogan; daughters, Tina Ward, Traci and husband, Butch Beardsley; granddaughters, Ashley Ward, Amanda Beardsley, Sarah and husband, Brandon Fry, Abbey Beardsley; great grandson, Brock Fry; sister, Shirley Allen; brothers, Eddie Hogan and Jim Hogan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Service
02:30 PM
Greenwood Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved