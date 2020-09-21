John Kenneth HoganOctober 9, 1934 - September 18, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - His journey of a wonderful life ended on September 18, 2020 after a battle with Parkinson's.Service: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: Prior to service. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.Ken was born October 9, 1934 in Lubbock, TX, graduated from Northside High School in 1954.Ken was a Structural Fuselage Design Engineer on B-58, F-111 and F-16 Aircraft. He had great respect for the engineers he worked with and retired from Lockheed Martin as a SR Project Engineer in 1993 after 38 years of service. In support of F-16 co-production, he traveled the world over. Ken loved baseball and played one season in the Big State League until an injury ended his baseball career. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing with his lifelong buddies, and got his hole in one at Willow Springs Golf Club. Ken and Carol had weekly dinners with friends and family. It took a strong and understanding, wonderful wife of 62 years to stand by him. Two daughters and four granddaughters were the making of a great family.Preceded in death by: his parents and three siblingsSurvived by: Wife, Carol Hogan; daughters, Tina Ward, Traci and husband, Butch Beardsley; granddaughters, Ashley Ward, Amanda Beardsley, Sarah and husband, Brandon Fry, Abbey Beardsley; great grandson, Brock Fry; sister, Shirley Allen; brothers, Eddie Hogan and Jim Hogan.