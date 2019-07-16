|
John L. Anderson BEDFORD--John L. Anderson passed peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2017, at the age of 82. John lived a full life and made many friends through his work, running, and traveling. He also proudly served in the U.S. Army. He will be greatly missed. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sophie Anderson, and his son, Mark Anderson. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Carol Anderson; his children and their spouses, Brian and Vickie Anderson, Brent and Sarah Anderson, Barry Anderson, John and Amy Anderson, and Mary and Lee Czuchra. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please enjoy a beer or donate to your local SPCA. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on July 16, 2019