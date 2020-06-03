John L. Kirksey WHITNEY--John L. Kirksey, 79, a wonderful loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, went to be with his Lord Monday, June 1, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. John was born in Bell County to Cicero and Vesta Kirksey. John served in the U.S. Navy and was retired from General Motors. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Cicero "Buddy" Kirksey. SURVIVORS: Wife, Josephine Kirksey; children, Jody and Stephanie Huff of San Saba, Cynthia and Wayland Reid of Arlington, Crystal Jones Harris of Fort Worth, and John B. Kirksey Jr. of Fort Worth; and grandchildren, Jordain, Jack, Tastician, Keylee and Colton. He will be missed by many ...until we meet again.