John "Dale" Lamb FORT WORTH--John "Dale" Lamb, 92, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. SERVICE: Noon Wednesday at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. Dale was born Oct. 4, 1927, in Cooper, Texas, to Paul and Vergie Lamb. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1945 and served honorably for two years. He was discharged as a second lieutenant, was part of the 11th Airborne Division, and served in Japan. After he came back to the United States, Dale had several jobs including working for Lone Star Gas Company and Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company. During that time, he also attended Texas Christian University and obtained his Bachelor of Science in Commerce Degree in 1951 and his Master of Business Administration Degree in 1960. In 1956, he joined Gearhart-Owen Industries as a business manager and controller. He retired from Go International, formally Gearhart-Owen Industries, after many years of dedicated service as senior executive vice president. His proudest professional accomplishments were when he assisted in taking two companies public to the New York Stock Exchange. Dale married the love of his life, Claudine Holland, on Sept. 22, 1948. Together they raised three boys and had many happy years together until Claudine's passing in 2016. In his spare time, Dale enjoyed bowling, playing 42, reading, but mostly playing golf at Ridglea Country Club where he made three holes-in-one. Dale can be described as an incredibly intelligent man with a kind demeanor and good sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Claudine Lamb; his oldest son, John D. Lamb; and numerous brothers and sisters. SURVIVORS: Sons, David A. Lamb and Paul D. Lamb; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; caregiver, Twila Hughes; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 15, 2019