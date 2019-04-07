|
John Lee Frausto FORT WORTH--John Lee Frausto, 77, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday at All Saints Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. John was born Nov. 11, 1941, in Ansonia, Ohio. He loved casinos, holidays, family gatherings, fishing, and helping others. His pride and joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his mother, Angela Ruiz; father, Joe Raul Frausto; stepfather, Jose Ruiz; stepmother, Carmen Frausto; brother, Mike Frausto; sister, Josephine Frausto; and great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Gomez and Carlos Escobedo. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 56 years, Mary Frausto; son, John Frausto (Elena); daughters, Tina Frausto, Cynthia Frausto, Cathy Galvan (John) and Melinda Hernandez (Robert); 20 grandchildren (special grandchildren, Mark and Priscilla Hernandez); 31 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria Frausto, Maria (Mela) Ruiz; brothers, Frank Ruiz (Susie), Jesse Ruiz (Lala), Joe Ruiz (Vanessa), Johnny Ruiz; half brothers and sisters in Seattle, Wash.; and numerous family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019