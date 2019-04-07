Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for John Frausto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lee Frausto

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Lee Frausto Obituary
John Lee Frausto FORT WORTH--John Lee Frausto, 77, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday at All Saints Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. John was born Nov. 11, 1941, in Ansonia, Ohio. He loved casinos, holidays, family gatherings, fishing, and helping others. His pride and joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his mother, Angela Ruiz; father, Joe Raul Frausto; stepfather, Jose Ruiz; stepmother, Carmen Frausto; brother, Mike Frausto; sister, Josephine Frausto; and great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Gomez and Carlos Escobedo. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 56 years, Mary Frausto; son, John Frausto (Elena); daughters, Tina Frausto, Cynthia Frausto, Cathy Galvan (John) and Melinda Hernandez (Robert); 20 grandchildren (special grandchildren, Mark and Priscilla Hernandez); 31 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria Frausto, Maria (Mela) Ruiz; brothers, Frank Ruiz (Susie), Jesse Ruiz (Lala), Joe Ruiz (Vanessa), Johnny Ruiz; half brothers and sisters in Seattle, Wash.; and numerous family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now