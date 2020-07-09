John Lewis Gregory FORT WORTH -- John Lewis Gregory, 83, of Ft. Worth passed away on July 6, 2020. FUNERAL: 12 noon, Fri., July 10. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., July 9. Both to be held at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Gifts to the Alzheimer's Association
. He was born on January 26, 1937 in Ft. Worth. He was a much-loved son, brother, father, uncle and great friend to many. John was a star football player at Northside High School. John had a 30 year career in data processing with General Dynamics, Bell Helicopter and Ken Davis Industries. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughters, Melony Cartwright (Brian McDaniel) and Melinda DeCastro; grandson, Chase DeCastro; sisters, Alice Hunter and Elizabeth "Babe" Harlow; numerous other relatives and friends.