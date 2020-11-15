1/1
John Lewis Schatte Jr.
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Lewis Schatte, Jr.
May 5, 1925 - November 9, 2020
Benbrook, Texas - John Lewis Schatte, Jr., 95, passed away after a long illness then a short battle with Covid-19 on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a private interment at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Memorials: May be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4513 Williams Road., Fort Worth, Texas 76116 or a charity of your choice.
John was born in Cape Girardeau, MO on May 5, 1925, to John Louis and Esther Lindsay Schatte. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1946, serving for 21 1/2 years as a Bomb Navigator Tech. He is credited with service during World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War. He was married to Bettie Sue Dunn for almost 69 years, and lived in Fort Worth for more than 52 years. He was an excellent "jack of all trades", husband, father and grandfather.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie; and sons, John III, Mark and Jay.
Survivors: Daughter, Leslie Schatte of Fort Worth; son, Matt Schatte and wife, Shantel of Saginaw; six grandchildren, Misty, Thomas, Alex, Rebecca, Elizabeth and Summer; seven great-grandchildren; and nephews, Brad Rushing and Randy Rushing of Lawton, Okla.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved