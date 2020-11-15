John Lewis Schatte, Jr.
May 5, 1925 - November 9, 2020
Benbrook, Texas - John Lewis Schatte, Jr., 95, passed away after a long illness then a short battle with Covid-19 on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a private interment at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Memorials: May be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4513 Williams Road., Fort Worth, Texas 76116 or a charity of your choice
.
John was born in Cape Girardeau, MO on May 5, 1925, to John Louis and Esther Lindsay Schatte. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1946, serving for 21 1/2 years as a Bomb Navigator Tech. He is credited with service during World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War. He was married to Bettie Sue Dunn for almost 69 years, and lived in Fort Worth for more than 52 years. He was an excellent "jack of all trades", husband, father and grandfather.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie; and sons, John III, Mark and Jay.
Survivors: Daughter, Leslie Schatte of Fort Worth; son, Matt Schatte and wife, Shantel of Saginaw; six grandchildren, Misty, Thomas, Alex, Rebecca, Elizabeth and Summer; seven great-grandchildren; and nephews, Brad Rushing and Randy Rushing of Lawton, Okla.