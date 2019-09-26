|
|
John & Gwendolyn Gray FORT WORTH -- Mr. & Mrs. John Loarn and Gwendolyn Fredia Gray transitioned from time into eternity a day apart from one another. CELEBRATORY SERVICES: 10 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Samaria Baptist Church, 4000 E. Berry Street; You may visit The Gray's from Noon to 5 p.m., Friday in the Sims-Kirkland Suite at Tree of Life; and the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m., at Greater True Light Baptist Church, 3001 1st Street; Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. A Never Ending Love Story began July 20, 1964 when John and Gwen united together as one. God came and took John home on September 16th; and not a whole 24 hours later, September 17th, Gwen could not live without John and the two were reunited for eternity. LEFT IN GOD'S CARE ARE: their Beloved children, Dedra Diggs (William), Alan Gray (Roshell), Aaron Gray, Brenda Wheaton Huey You and David Wheaton; Gwen's sisters, Irene Brown and Ethel Adkins; 16 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 26, 2019