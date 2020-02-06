|
|
John M. Purdy, Jr. FORT WORTH -- John M. Purdy, Jr., 89, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8 at First Colleyville Church, Colleyville, Texas. Interment will be held at 11:15 a.m. on March 20, 2020 at the DFW National Cemetery. John "Jack" was born Jan. 19, 1931 in Detroit, Mich. to John M Purdy and Esther B Purdy. After graduating high school he joined the Marines in 1951 and bravely served in the Korean War, earning a Purple Heart. He joined the Air Force in 1955, flying KC-135s and receiving several medals and commendations, retiring as a Major. He moved to Fort Worth, worked for TXU, retiring in 1993. Jack married the love of his life and wife of 57 years, Marian Frances Register, in 1957. Jack was funny, brilliant, brave, and kind. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marian, and sister, Jane Fintor. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Lesa Key (Ken), Paula, and Brenda Feilke (Kelly); grandchildren, John Connor Purdy, Lola and John Locke Feilke; and extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 6, 2020