Neptune Society - Fort Worth
6455 Hilltop Drive, Suite 105
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
(817) 838-5100
John Purdy
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
First Colleyville Church
5300 Colleyville Blvd
Colleyville, TX
Interment
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:15 AM
DFW National Cemetery
John M. Purdy Jr.


1931 - 2020
John M. Purdy Jr. Obituary
John M. Purdy, Jr. FORT WORTH -- John M. Purdy, Jr., 89, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8 at First Colleyville Church, Colleyville, Texas. Interment will be held at 11:15 a.m. on March 20, 2020 at the DFW National Cemetery. John "Jack" was born Jan. 19, 1931 in Detroit, Mich. to John M Purdy and Esther B Purdy. After graduating high school he joined the Marines in 1951 and bravely served in the Korean War, earning a Purple Heart. He joined the Air Force in 1955, flying KC-135s and receiving several medals and commendations, retiring as a Major. He moved to Fort Worth, worked for TXU, retiring in 1993. Jack married the love of his life and wife of 57 years, Marian Frances Register, in 1957. Jack was funny, brilliant, brave, and kind. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marian, and sister, Jane Fintor. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Lesa Key (Ken), Paula, and Brenda Feilke (Kelly); grandchildren, John Connor Purdy, Lola and John Locke Feilke; and extended family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 6, 2020
