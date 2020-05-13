John "JB" Meachum FORT WORTH--JB Meachum walked into the loving presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the evening hours of Tuesday, April 28th after a hard battle with a highly unusual and very aggressive cancer. In his final moments in this physical realm, he was surrounded by his loving family, his reason for living. JB was born July 13, 1950 in Dayton, TX, the second child to Lydia and JB Meachum, Sr. Growing up in nearby Daisetta, TX, JB enjoyed all that country life had to offer; running and playing barefoot and free; hunting and fishing with his Dad; being part of a close-knit family and community; and the peaceful tranquility of a deep connection with nature and the spirit of God. A true patriot at heart with a deep love for his Country and everything it represents, he enlisted in the United States Navy and volunteered to go to Vietnam, proudly serving aboard the supply ship USS Mars from 1969 through 1973. After his service in Vietnam, JB returned home to East Texas and civilian life. His experience in the Navy parlayed well into careers in fabrication and equipment and tooling sales in the petroleum industry, where he worked in various capacities for different companies throughout his professional life. In 1974, JB met the love of his life, Kandace, and they married shortly thereafter. In 1976, with the birth of their first son, Jason, they started a family, and two years later, in 1978, they added their second son Chris. The Meachum household was full of love, laughter, home improvement projects (JB's favorite pastime), extended family, friends, good food, and good times. JB was enthusiastically involved in his sons' lives and was very active in their church and school activities, helping them with all kinds of different projects, taking them fishing and camping, and teaching them by example how to grow into good young men. JB had the best sense of humor and loved joking around and making people laugh. He loved to make people feel good and wanted to put a smile on everyone's face. Over the years JB's faith continued to grow, and a move to Fort Worth in 2015 to be closer to his grandchildren resulted in him finding his forever Church Home, Capstone Church. JB was very active in the church, attending every service, prayer meeting, and bible study he could. Through Capstone, he and his wife Kandace were able to realize their life-long dream of traveling to the Holy Land of Israel; to walk where Jesus walked; and to be baptised in the Jordan River. Because of his intense faith in Jesus Christ, and because of all the lives he touched through the wonderful life he lived, we know that when he met his Lord and Savior face to face, he heard the words he so longed to hear: "Well done, My good and faithful servant." SURVIVORS: JB is survived by his wife of 45 years and soulmate for eternity, Kandace Meachum; his sons Jason Meachum, and Chris Meachum and wife Cindy; and his grandchildren Kallen, Memphis, and Sailor; brother Albert Meachum and wife Janet of Dayton, TX; sisters Ida Beene and husband Larry of Tyler, TX, and Mary Barrier and husband Tim of Hull, TX; sister-in-law Jane Salois and husband Frank of Eagle Nest, NM; brother-in-law Jeff Fradsham of Crewe, VA; many brothers and sisters in Christ; and many more close friends and loving relatives. JB loved being called "Husband," he loved being called "Dad," but his favorite was being called "Poppi." Being the family of a Vietnam veteran, we knew all too well about the toll that War took on our service men and women and the sacrifices they made for their Country. We never would have imagined his sacrifice was still in process all these years later. In Washington, DC, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, there is a plaque honoring those who served and were exposed to the deadly toxin Agent Orange and who made the ultimate sacrifice as a result of that exposure years and decades later. The inscription on this plaque reads: "In memory of the men and women who served in the Vietnam War and later died as a result of their service. We honor and remember their sacrifice." For more information about Agent Orange usage in Vietnam and its long-lasting effects on our service men and women, Google search "Agent Orange," "Operation Ranch Hand," and the "Blue Water Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019." MEMORIAL SERVICE: JB's Memorial Service will be held at Capstone Church, 4600 Veterans Pkwy, Benbrook, TX 76126 at 11a on Saturday, May 16th. Service will begin promptly at 11a with a Military Honors Ceremony outside, immediately followed by the Memorial Service inside. Interment at DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Run For The Wall, Angel Fire Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, or a Veterans Organization or Gospel Outreach of your choice.