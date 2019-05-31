John Michael Messick CROWLEY -- John Michael Messick born, March 1, 1937, to John Messick and Anna Gudac Messick in Granite City, IL., passed away peacefully in the evening hours May 25, 2019. SERVICE: Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at Most Blessed Sacrament, 2100 N Davis, Arlington, 76012. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N Davis Dr., Arlington, 76012. Private burial in Weatherford, TX. Pallbearers will be David Jodray, William Sefton, Chad Graham, Alexander Messick, Ethan Moore. John grew up in Wood River, Illinois where he was a star basketball player and in the National Honor Society, and President of his class. He attended the University of St. Louis on scholarship and transferred to the University of Illinois and graduated with a degree in Aeronautical Analysis. His first job was with McDonnell Douglas in St Louis, Mo. He then traveled to California to work on North American's XB-70 Valkyrie, then to Oklahoma to work on the space module for the Apollo. With more than 30 years at Bell Helicopter, he worked on just about every helicopter, from the Cobras, to the Huey's to the V-22, and even the presidential helicopters. John is in Who's Who of the Southwest for Engineering and was honored by his East Alton Wood River High School Alumni as a distinguished Alumni. Feb 15, 1969 John married his love, Cecilia Combel. He was the proud and devoted father to three daughters, Cassandra, Jenifer and Rebecca. He enjoyed Indian Princess with each of the girls, soccer, basketball, orchestra and band, family camping, trips to South Padre and Lake Tahoe and was an exceptional skier. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna (Gudac) Messick. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his devoted wife, Cecilia; daughters, Cassandra Mcewen and husband, Greg, of Pendelton, Or., Jennifer Messick, Arlington, TX and Rebecca Moore and husband, Ethan, of Granbury, TX; brothers, Gerald M. Messick and wife, Barbara, of Burlington Wi,. and Robert E. Messick of Wood River, IL; grandchildren, Ashley Jodray, Megan Jodray, Lauren Jodray, John Ransom, Nancy Ransom, Alexander Messick and Lillian Graham; brother-in-law, William M. Combel and wife, Kay, of Lavon, TX.; 3 nieces and numerous cousins. He will be forever missed.



