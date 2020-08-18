John Montez FORT WORTH-John Montez, a network security administrator at Tarrant County College and lifelong resident of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away suddenly, yet peacefully at his parents' home Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. SERVICE: Family, friends and all those whose life John touched are welcome to honor him as we lay his body to rest at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Park. John Montez was born Saturday, Dec. 23, 1967, to surviving parents, Olivia and Joe Montez. John was a man of many successes in his 52 years, because he lived to "seize the day." He loved life and found joy as a stuntman, an actor, a black belt in martial arts (a la "The Karate Kid"), and as a valet at Billy Bob's Texas. You may have known John, but just didn't know it. He shared his playful nature as Dodger, the mascot of The Fort Worth Cats, and Big Shot, The Fort Worth Flyers' mascot; he helped out as Scout, the Grand Prairie AirHogs mascot, Spike, the mascot for the Cleburne Railroaders, and last, but surely not least, Rowdy, the Dallas Cowboys' mascot. Numerous times, John was the only non-professional invited to participate in the Mascot Games in Orlando, Fla. John led by example; he always taught his kids to put their mind to something and go for it. After he earned his Associate degree from TCJC, he worked continually to develop his skills and enjoy interesting opportunities. What he lived for, though, was his biggest and best responsibility as husband to Leslie, his surviving wife, for 29 years, and daddy to surviving children, Chelsea, Luke and Avery Montez. John was known widely for his heart of gold, magnetic energy and disarming smile. He was the life of any party; some would say he was the party. He was everyone's go-to-man, helpful and reliable, and worked hard to make sure everyone in his life was safe, secure and loved. John was a beloved member at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, and though the world is a little darker with his departure, as a believer, his family and friends know he is alive in heaven. "To die would be a great adventure!"--"Hook" (1991)