John Narvis Guzman ARLINGTON -- John Narvis Guzman, 96, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather, uncle, and friend, fondly known as "wito," happily went to be with his Lord on Friday, November 17, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. on Monday, November 25 at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Arlington. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 24 at Moore Funeral Home in Arlington with a rosary beginning at 5 p.m. MEMORIALS: Gifts of love and sympathy may be sent to Mission Arlington in John Guzman's name. John was born July 12, 1923 in Dallas to Juan and Teresa Guzman. John and his five siblings grew up in a home full of love for each other and Jesus Christ. In 1942, he married Betty Ramirez and in 1955, they made their home in Arlington. John and Betty passed on love and laughter to all who were blessed to know them. After retiring from General Motors, John studied for four years and was ordained Deacon in the Catholic church. He served at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. John loved being with his family. Even at the age of 96, he never missed a family gathering. He loved bowling, playing dominoes, playing his guitar while singing a tune, and planning on what he was going to build next. He loved work, which he called "play." Everyday was to be celebrated. John's laughter, generosity, and kind words touched many lives. All that knew him were blessed by his love for life and his Savior. He will be greatly missed by all. John was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Betty; four brothers; and a sister. SURVIVORS: His son, John R. (Doris) Guzman; daughters, Gloria (Glenn) Crossett, and Ernestine (David) Mantooth; grandchildren, Sonny Guzman, Julie (Matt) Stefaniak, Sean (Cynthia) Elgan, Brandi (Greg) Daniel, Ashley (Ian) Studinski, Lisa Hilton, Ronnie (Kara) Roberts; fourteen grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2019