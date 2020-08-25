1/1
John Newton Culliton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Newton Culliton BURLESON--John Newton Culliton, 87, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his home in Burleson. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. John was born Aug. 8, 1933, in Barnsdall, Okla., to John Newton Sr. and Marie Bryant Culliton. John married his high school sweetheart, Marcelline "Marcy" Cunningham, in Gentry, Ark., where they both graduated. They celebrated their 67th anniversary on July 29, 2020. John was a retired sergeant from the city of Fort Worth Police Department. He also received an "Officer of the Year" award in 1966 presented to him by Amon G. Carter Jr. After retirement, he then did private residential security for William "Tex" Moncrief Jr. approximately 20 years. John was a longtime member of the Church of Christ, where he and Marcy also enjoyed going and worshiping. He and Marcy also enjoyed listening to country music and going every Thursday night to sing karaoke at Dove Creek Cafe in Roanoke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Michael "Mike" Culliton; sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Harry Tucei of Tulsa, Okla. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Marcelline; daughter, Linda Bradshaw of Burleson; grandson, Breck Bradshaw of Granbury; and sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Joe Smith of Springdale, Ark. Thanks to everyone and especially Marlene Connley, RN.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved