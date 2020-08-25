John Newton Culliton BURLESON--John Newton Culliton, 87, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his home in Burleson. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. John was born Aug. 8, 1933, in Barnsdall, Okla., to John Newton Sr. and Marie Bryant Culliton. John married his high school sweetheart, Marcelline "Marcy" Cunningham, in Gentry, Ark., where they both graduated. They celebrated their 67th anniversary on July 29, 2020. John was a retired sergeant from the city of Fort Worth Police Department. He also received an "Officer of the Year" award in 1966 presented to him by Amon G. Carter Jr. After retirement, he then did private residential security for William "Tex" Moncrief Jr. approximately 20 years. John was a longtime member of the Church of Christ, where he and Marcy also enjoyed going and worshiping. He and Marcy also enjoyed listening to country music and going every Thursday night to sing karaoke at Dove Creek Cafe in Roanoke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Michael "Mike" Culliton; sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Harry Tucei of Tulsa, Okla. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Marcelline; daughter, Linda Bradshaw of Burleson; grandson, Breck Bradshaw of Granbury; and sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Joe Smith of Springdale, Ark. Thanks to everyone and especially Marlene Connley, RN.