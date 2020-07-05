John Oscar Asbjornson ARLINGTON--John Oscar Asbjornson would have been 80 Tuesday, June 23, 2020. John was born in Winnifred, Mont., on June 23, 1940. He died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was my husband, companion, stepfather to my three children, grandfather to nine, and the very best garage sale partner ever. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy and worked for LTV, Vought for 25 years. During our life together, we lived in Grand Prairie, Longview and finally in Alvarado for the last 22 years. This horrible, hateful, life-robbing disease made it necessary to place him in memory care. He hated it. I hated leaving him. He developed pneumonia and sepsis and after a short three-day hospital stay followed by a short hospice admission, he died late evening on Monday, Feb. 3. John was predeceased by his daughter, Susan Asbjornson Zeigler; his son, Michael Asbjornson; his niece, Julie Davis; and his sister, Alice. John was cremated and his ashes will be spread overlooking the Missouri River outside of Winnifred where he loved to fish and always had great stories to tell about all the times he shared with family floating the river and fishing from the shore. He is greatly missed but his new home with his Lord is what he looked forward to and he is reunited with his children and family. He is survived by me, Marlene; three stepchildren; one daughter-in-law; nine grandchildren; three sisters; and many relatives and friends.